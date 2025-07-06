Listening: Live scarecrow competition set to thrill Swiss
The Fête de l'Epouvantail (scarecrow festival) is celebrating its 30th anniversary and returns to Denens in canton Vaud for its seventh edition from July 10-20. To mark the occasion, there will be a live scarecrow competition, as there was for the first time in 1995.
“Do you dare to become the scariest, funniest or most original scarecrow? The field becomes your catwalk for a parade like no other,” write the organisers on their website. The three winners will receive prizes of CHF500 ($630), CHF300 and CHF200.
The traditional classic scarecrow competition is also on the programme. Around a hundred of these frightening creatures will be on display along a circuit through the village.
The results will be announced on July 20, and three winners will be announced in three categories: “general public prize”, “school prize” and “jury prize”. The first places will be rewarded with CHF2,000, the second with CHF1,000 and the third with CHF500.
Free concerts
The Classical Scarecrow and Living Scarecrow competitions are open to everyone, including residents from outside the municipality. If it’s too late to enter the classical competition, you can still take part in the live scarecrow competition on July 29.
Other highlights of the festival include a children’s afternoon on July 16 from 4pm, with a free snack, followed by a performance by singer Gaëtan at 5:30pm. A musical brunch will be held on July 13, with registration required. There will be free concerts most evenings, and the wine cellar will be open every day from 5pm.
