Swiss housing crisis ‘solved by building up urban areas’

A Swiss think tank advocates increasing the density of urban areas by 30%. Keystone-SDA

Densifying 30% of Swiss urban areas would create housing for some two million people, according to a study from the Urbanistica think tank.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un think tank suisse plaide pour densifier 30% des zones urbanisées Original Read more: Un think tank suisse plaide pour densifier 30% des zones urbanisées

Urbanistica is calling for sustainable densification to combat the housing shortage in Switzerland.

The idea is to build homes within the existing built-up area, rather than creating new building zones, stressed Urbanistica. It sees this as a remedy for the housing shortage and the congestion caused by commuter traffic.

An analysis by the Sotomo Institute, commissioned by the think tank, shows that inward development will make it possible to create new housing while saving 70% of existing urban space. According to this scenario, 8% of the existing built-up area will be densified substantially, and 22% moderately.

The agglomerations offer the greatest potential in this respect. In French-speaking Switzerland, communes in Geneva such as Vernier and Pregny-Chambésy, and in Vaud such as Prilly and Pully, feature in the top 20.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

