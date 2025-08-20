The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss pension fund expects deficit despite more contributions

AHV must expect a deficit despite better prospects
AHV must expect a deficit despite better prospects Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss pension fund expects deficit despite more contributions
Listening: Swiss pension fund expects deficit despite more contributions

The Swiss state pension fund will reckon with a deficit in the coming years, despite expecting more contributions.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is partly due to the 13th monthly pension payment, which was apöproved by voters in 2024. The Federal Council was informed of the updated financial outlook on Wednesday.

+ Swiss vote: ‘yes’ to higher pensions, ‘no’ to retiring later

The 13th state pension payment will be paid out for the first time in 2026 and will increase the contribution deficit, which does not include investment results. Rapid additional financing remains key, the Federal Council wrote.

The prospects have improved because, compared to the 2020 scenario, it is assumed that there will be more people in employment and therefore more payments into the fund. At the same time, the number of over-65s is expected to grow more slowly. Life expectancy is also likely to increase more slowly.

This means that state pension expenditure is likely to grow more weakly. However, the fund could have less income in the short term because the economy is likely to weaken.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Switzerland "more than ready" to host Ukraine summit

More

Switzerland ‘more than ready’ to host Ukraine summit

This content was published on Switzerland is more than ready to host a summit between Russia and Ukraine, says Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, highlighting Switzerland's expertise in this area.

Read more: Switzerland ‘more than ready’ to host Ukraine summit

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR