Most Swiss withdraw pensions as lump sum

Currently the most popular solution – at least theoretically – is a combination of the two approaches, according to a survey conducted on behalf of the financial services provider VZ VermögensZentrum.
Of the sample of 1,200 people (workers and pensioners) questioned in German-speaking Switzerland alone between 20 January and 28 February, 27% said they preferred annuity only, 33% capital only, and 40% a mix of the two.
Influencing the choice of lump sum only are the possibility of investing the money independently (54%), the desire to leave something to heirs (17%), financial considerations such as taxes (8%) and health (8%).
Those who opt for the combination value above all the security of income (35%).
VZ also points out, however, that an analysis of what actually happens at retirement shows a somewhat different picture: according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), 41% of pensioners in 2023 (latest available data) chose lump sum, 40% chose annuity and 19% chose a combination.
