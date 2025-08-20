American wingsuit jumper dies after Eiger leap

A wingsuit jumper from the United States has suffered a fatal accident in the Grindelwald region of Switzerland.

Deutsch de Amerikaner kommt bei Wingsuit-Sprung am Eiger ums Leben

The American had jumped out of a helicopter together with three people in the area of the Eiger summit and then flew along the east ridge.

For reasons that remain unclear, the 58-year-old collided with trees west of the Schüssellouwinegraben and fell to the ground, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Tuesday.

The emergency services were immediately deployed and located the man’s body. In addition to the cantonal police, a Rega crew and a specialist from Swiss Alpine Rescue were also deployed.

An investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been initiated.

