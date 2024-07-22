Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
ATM explosion rocks canton Vaud

A man cleans up the remains of a blown up ATM at the Blitz Garage Volketswil, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 in Volketswil.
The aftermath of an ATM explosion in Zurich in 2021. Keystone-SDA / Michael Buholzer

Unknown assailants detonated an ATM in canton Vaud early Sunday morning, causing extensive damage to the building. The perpetrators fled the scene and remain at large.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The explosion occurred around 4am on Rue Centrale. “The perpetrators blew up the ATM outside the building in an undetermined manner,” the Vaud cantonal police reported on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found the ATM and the building severely damaged, with visible traces of the explosion. The assailants fled in an unknown direction, and the amount of stolen money remains unknown, according to a press release.

Due to the use of explosives, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office has been notified and is conducting the investigation alongside Fedpol and the Vaud cantonal police. The operation involved several gendarmerie patrols, the fire brigade, forensic police, and the canine brigade.

+Politicians sound alarm over ATM attacks in Switzerland

A pattern of attacks

This incident follows another ATM explosion in canton Vaud on July 4, which also caused significant damage. Such attacks have surged in recent years, with a record 52 cases in Switzerland in 2022, according to Fedpol. A spate of explosions hit the Jura region this spring, leading the cantonal banks of Jura and Neuchâtel to shut down several of their ATMs.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

