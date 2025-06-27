The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Body of Blatten landslide victim found and identified

Blatten: Body of missing man found and identified
Blatten: Body of missing man found and identified Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Body of Blatten landslide victim found and identified
Listening: Body of Blatten landslide victim found and identified

The body of a 64-year-old man, who has been missing since part of the Brich glacier collapsed on the Swiss village of Blatten has been found.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The body was found in the Tennmatten area, near to the destroyed village, Valais police said in a statement.

The discovery was made by a site worker during search and clearance operations.

+ Blatten glacier collapse: what happens next?

Search operations were made extremely difficult by the instability of the scree cone. Major resources were mobilised to find the missing man, including search dogs and the use of a drone. The Valais cantonal rescue organisation also took part in the operation.

These resources were unable to find the missing person. His body was located as part of the preparations for the continuation of the search, said the Valais police.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR