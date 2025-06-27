Body of Blatten landslide victim found and identified

Blatten: Body of missing man found and identified
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The body of a 64-year-old man, who has been missing since part of the Brich glacier collapsed on the Swiss village of Blatten has been found.
June 27, 2025 - 08:19
June 27, 2025 - 08:19
The body was found in the Tennmatten area, near to the destroyed village, Valais police said in a statement.
The discovery was made by a site worker during search and clearance operations.
+ Blatten glacier collapse: what happens next?
Search operations were made extremely difficult by the instability of the scree cone. Major resources were mobilised to find the missing man, including search dogs and the use of a drone. The Valais cantonal rescue organisation also took part in the operation.
These resources were unable to find the missing person. His body was located as part of the preparations for the continuation of the search, said the Valais police.
