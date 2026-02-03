Swiss canton kills 35 wolves
Hunters and gamekeepers in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubünden killed 35 wolves during the regulation phase from September to January. That is 13 fewer than in the previous year. According to the authorities, the aim is for humans and wolves to coexist.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Thirty-two wolves from ten packs were killed, the Office for Hunting and Fishing of canton Graubünden said on Tuesday. In addition, three individual wolves were killed due to behavioural problems.
This was the second regulatory phase in which the cantons are authorised to carry out preventive culls on the basis of the revised Hunting Act. Most applications were submitted to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) from Graubünden, followed by Ticino and Valais.
According to the Office for Hunting and Fishing, this year the quota of two-thirds of the young animals authorised by the FOEN has been almost exhausted. It said the wolves were becoming shyer as a result of the culls – a desired effect. However, data from several years is required to conclusively assess the effects on pack presence.
More
Are hunters an endangered species in Switzerland?
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.