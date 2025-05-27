The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss foreign minister in Hong Kong for mediation forum

Cassis in Hong Kong for mediation forum
Cassis in Hong Kong for mediation forum Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss foreign minister in Hong Kong for mediation forum
Listening: Swiss foreign minister in Hong Kong for mediation forum

On 30 May, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis will be in Hong Kong for a mediation forum bringing together some 60 countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The meeting coincides with China’s establishment of the International Mediation Organisation. Cassis’s trip is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The new organisation is based precisely in Hong Kong. Acknowledging Switzerland’s reputation and experience in good offices and mediation, China invited the country to present its approach to mediation at the above-mentioned forum.

“The growing number of conflicts reinforces the importance of mediation and good offices as diplomatic tools,” said the foreign office. Switzerland, which is known for its expertise in this field, closely monitors developments on a global level.

The International Mediation Organisation is an independent intergovernmental organisation that aims to resolve international disputes through mediation. Switzerland is not one of the signatory states to the founding act of the new institution.

A meeting between Cassis and Wang Yi is planned on the sidelines of the forum to continue high-level discussions between the two countries in the 75th anniversary year of bilateral relations. Cassis will also meet the Executive Representative of the Chinese authorities in Hong Kong, John Lee.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR