Colin Farrell receives Zurich Film Festival award

Irish actor Colin Farrell (Minority Report, Miami Vice, The Batman) was honoured with a Golden Icon Award at the 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).

“There’s something absurd about awards,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Speaking at the award ceremony at Zurich’s Palais des Congrès, the 49-year-old said that it was ridiculous to be rewarded for a job that he loved in so many ways: “I can travel all over the world, I don’t earn a bad living and my profession has given me more than I could ever give in return.”

What’s more, such a distinction ignores the fact that making a film is always a team effort, a collaboration with writers, cameramen and directors. Farrell went on to introduce the collaborators on his latest film by name, right down to the costume designer.

He mentioned the people who serve meals on set and described the cohesion he feels on set as “a powerful thing”. And so important at a time when people are becoming increasingly isolated.

Director eulogy

In his eulogy, Austrian-Swiss director Edward Berger, with whom Colin Farrell presented Ballad of a Small Player at ZFF, had in fact already anticipated that the esteem for his entire team was mutual. “We were jumping out of bed every morning during filming because we knew we were going to see Colin again,” he said. “Every day spent with this man is a gift”.

Ballad of a Small Player will be released from October 29 on Netflix. Farrell plays a con man whose cheating and debts gradually overtake him. The story is based on Lawrence Osborne’s novel of the same name.

