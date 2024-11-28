Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up
The expansion of the Swiss rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.
According to the transport ministry, the additional costs are divided into CHF8.5 billion for extensive expansions such as station conversions and new tracks and CHF5.5 billion for projects such as the Brütten tunnel on the Zurich-Winterthur line, which will be more expensive. Additional investments are also needed, for example to ensure that larger stations remain safe despite a higher passenger flow.
The measures are necessary to ensure that the major expansion of services can be implemented and operated in a stable manner, explained the transport ministry. For example, the rail expansion 2035 will enable new quarter and half-hourly services on around 60 routes, which will increase passenger capacity by around 20%.
A nationwide express network for time-critical goods such as parcels or food is also planned for freight transport. According to the transport ministry, all of this is necessary to cope with the growing demand for mobility and transportation.
The revised 2035 service concept is now being reviewed internally and externally. This will also involve examining potential savings. This is also because the financing of the additional costs via the railroad infrastructure fund is currently not secured, especially as the maintenance of the existing network has legal priority.
