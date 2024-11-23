Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

Swiss Federal Railways expects to finish 2024 in the black

SBB expects a profit, as in 2023
SBB expects a profit, as in 2023 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Federal Railways expects to finish 2024 in the black
Listening: Swiss Federal Railways expects to finish 2024 in the black

Swiss Federal Railways expects to land a similar profit for the current financial year as it did in 2023, the chair of the company’s board of directors has told media.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Thanks to high passenger numbers, the Federal Railways netted a profit of CHF267 million ($299 million) in 2023. “At the moment, it looks like we’ll achieve roughly the same again,” Monika Ribar told the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper on Saturday.

Strong passenger demand – especially in the second half of 2024 – should lead to a result that exceeds company expectations, she said.

+ Read more: Swiss are keenest rail users in Europe

After-effects of the pandemic

In the long term, however, such results will not be enough. The Railways needs to make an annual profit of around CHF500 million to be able to meet its investment requirements and ensure that its debt is sustainable, Ribar told the newspaper. An overhanging burden of some CHF3 billion in debt from the pandemic years “unfortunately does not disappear so easily”, she added.

Net debt amounted to CHF11.6 billion in the first half of 2024. The Railways thus continued to exceed the debt coverage ratio set by the government for 2030. In the first half of this year, the company made a profit of CHF50.8 million, half the previous year’s figure.

In 2023, the national railway company made a profit for the first time in three years, i.e. since before the pandemic.

“Our financial situation is tight,” Ribar said in the Schweiz am Wochenende interview. She added that the company is glad to have the backing of state authorities in reducing its debt, but that it also has to make a substantial contribution of its own. The goal is to return to higher profits, she said.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
334 Likes
214 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR