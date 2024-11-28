Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up

Costs for rail expansion by 2035 significantly higher than previously planned Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The expansion of the Swiss rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kosten für Bahnausbau bis 2035 deutlich höher als bisher vorgesehen Original Read more: Kosten für Bahnausbau bis 2035 deutlich höher als bisher vorgesehen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Office of Transport confirmed corresponding information in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper on Thursday at the request of Keystone-SDA.

+ Read more: Swiss are keenest rail users in Europe

According to the transport ministry, the additional costs are divided into CHF8.5 billion for extensive expansions such as station conversions and new tracks and CHF5.5 billion for projects such as the Brütten tunnel on the Zurich-Winterthur line, which will be more expensive. Additional investments are also needed, for example to ensure that larger stations remain safe despite a higher passenger flow.

The measures are necessary to ensure that the major expansion of services can be implemented and operated in a stable manner, explained the transport ministry. For example, the rail expansion 2035 will enable new quarter and half-hourly services on around 60 routes, which will increase passenger capacity by around 20%.

More

More Swiss Federal Railways expects to finish 2024 in the black This content was published on This year, Swiss Federal Railways expects to match the profits made in 2023, the head of the company has told media. Read more: Swiss Federal Railways expects to finish 2024 in the black

A nationwide express network for time-critical goods such as parcels or food is also planned for freight transport. According to the transport ministry, all of this is necessary to cope with the growing demand for mobility and transportation.

The revised 2035 service concept is now being reviewed internally and externally. This will also involve examining potential savings. This is also because the financing of the additional costs via the railroad infrastructure fund is currently not secured, especially as the maintenance of the existing network has legal priority.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.