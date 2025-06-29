Office Chair World Championships held in Switzerland

“Formula 1 is child’s play compared to this,” one participant told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA after the race. Another, who travelled from Saxony (Germany) for the race, revealed his recipe for success: “I train every day at work.”
The participants in the World Championships were mainly from Switzerland. “But we invented the race, so we might as well call it the World Championships,” Lee Aspinall, inventor and co-organiser of the event, told Keystone-SDA.
The rules of the game are simple: the entire race route must be covered on an office chair. There are two categories: standard and kamikaze. In the standard category, standard office chairs were used; for the kamikaze category, they could be modified as desired.
The start was on a three-metre ramp, followed by a descent down Olten’s Mühlegasse. Accident insurance is compulsory, as is a helmet. There were repeated crashes during the race. However, there have never been any serious injuries, said Aspinall. Just grazes and bruises.
The idea for such a race originated … in an office. In the office where Aspinall worked at the time, the meeting room was not located directly next to the offices. You had to take your office chair with you to meetings. “At some point, we started racing against each other on the way to meetings,” explained the inventor of the office chair race. The race was organised for the first time 25 years ago.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss town rejects surveillance cameras at train station
This content was published on
Vevey does not want the station area to be monitored by cameras. In a vote held on Sunday, the population rejected a plan to install 44 cameras in the area in order to combat street dealing.
Swiss foreign minister: ‘EU was only given what was necessary’
This content was published on
After negotiating hard on the package deal with the European Union and finding a balance, Switzerland gave the EU only what was needed, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday.
Passenger dies in helicopter crash on Swiss glacier
This content was published on
A helicopter crashed in the Fusshörner region on the Oberaletsch Glacier in canton Valais on Saturday afternoon. The passenger in the helicopter, which was carrying three people, died.
Philipp Matthias Bregy named new president of Centre Party
This content was published on
Valais National Councillor Philipp Matthias Bregy is the new President of the Centre Party. The delegates elected him as the successor to Gerhard Pfister on Saturday in Bern without discussion.
Global call for active neutrality launched from Geneva
This content was published on
A number of players have launched a worldwide appeal for active neutrality in Geneva at a time when the major powers are taking a tougher line. The city is competing with Vienna to attract an international congress on this issue in 2026.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.