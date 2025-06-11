Datwyler to close Ohio site putting 70 jobs at risk

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Uri-based industrial group Datwyler is streamlining its production network in the US. The closure of one site in Ohio will probably result in the loss of the vast majority of the 70 or so jobs there.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Datwyler announced on Wednesday that the production and sales activities at the Vandalia site in Ohio will be relocated to two existing sites in California and Ohio. Vandalia will be closed by the end of September 2025.

This measure is part of a transformation programme. With this programme, the company aims to leverage important synergies and improve its competitiveness. The expected savings would support future improvements in earnings.

Datwyler explained in the press release that it is aware of the impact on the approximately 70 employees at the Vandalia site. Individual functions would continue within the company – the company would provide support for the employees affected.

The costs for the consolidation of the US sites have already been included in the transformation provisions for 2024, it added.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

