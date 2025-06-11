Datwyler to close Ohio site putting 70 jobs at risk

Datwyler closes a US site with around 70 employees Keystone-SDA

The Uri-based industrial group Datwyler is streamlining its production network in the US. The closure of one site in Ohio will probably result in the loss of the vast majority of the 70 or so jobs there.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Dätwyler schliesst einen US-Standort mit rund 70 Mitarbeitenden Original Read more: Dätwyler schliesst einen US-Standort mit rund 70 Mitarbeitenden

Datwyler announced on Wednesday that the production and sales activities at the Vandalia site in Ohio will be relocated to two existing sites in California and Ohio. Vandalia will be closed by the end of September 2025.

This measure is part of a transformation programme. With this programme, the company aims to leverage important synergies and improve its competitiveness. The expected savings would support future improvements in earnings.

Datwyler explained in the press release that it is aware of the impact on the approximately 70 employees at the Vandalia site. Individual functions would continue within the company – the company would provide support for the employees affected.

The costs for the consolidation of the US sites have already been included in the transformation provisions for 2024, it added.

