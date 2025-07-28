The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

England beats Spain to win Women’s EURO in Basel

women footballers
England's team celebrates with the trophy after winning the EURO. Keystone / Michael Buholzer
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
England beats Spain to win Women’s EURO in Basel
Listening: England beats Spain to win Women’s EURO in Basel

England secured the European Football Championship title for the second time in a row after dramatic penalty shootout.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the end, there were no Spanish rhythms ringing through the sold-out St. Jakob-Park in Basel. Instead, “Sweet Caroline” boomed from thousands of English throats. The Lionesses had just successfully defended their title in a game where a different outcome would have been more likely given the balance of play and the number of chances. The Spanish had 22 shots on goal, compared to just eight for the English.

“That’s football – a sport where the better team doesn’t always win,” summed up Montse Tomé, coach of the defeated Spanish team, adding with visible disappointment: “We deserved a different outcome”.

Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch coach of the English team, was also incredulous. After winning the title with her home country in 2017 and triumphing with England three years ago, she completed the European Championship triple. “I don’t know how we did it. I’m just happy,” said the four-time world coach.

When asked about the seven matches her team played in this tournament, she said: “I have to admit, this is the most chaotic and crazy tournament we’ve ever played. We kept coming back and the belief in ourselves is incredible.”

No knockout in the knockout games

The English women fought their way to the title. It wasn’t just the opening defeat against France that was indicative of the difficult tournament Sarina Wiegman’s team had. The Lionesses really struggled against their opponents, especially in the knockout games. But in matches against Sweden in the quarterfinals and against Italy in the semifinals, they pulled themselves out of the noose and somehow fought their way through to the next round.

There was a sense of déjà vu in the final when the English women found themselves trailing, not only in regular time but also in the penalty shootout. But here too, they turned the tide and refused to let the indomitable Lionesses get the better of them. The second European Championship title in a row is a well-deserved reward.

“Tonight we’re just going to party,” Wiegman said at the end.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

A tropical parasite moves from Switzerland to Germany

More

A tropical parasite spreads from Switzerland to Germany

This content was published on A pest from the tropics is giving Swiss agriculture a hard time. The caterpillar of the tomato moth (Helicoverpa armigera) devours almost everything. The moth is now spreading northwards.

Read more: A tropical parasite spreads from Switzerland to Germany
Geneva Lake Parade: over 10,000 people brave the rain

More

Over 10,000 people brave the rain for Geneva Lake Parade

This content was published on The Lake Parade attracted more than 10,000 people to Geneva on Saturday afternoon in torrential rain. This techno and festive event took place in a reduced format and on an unusual reversed route because of the Women's Euro.

Read more: Over 10,000 people brave the rain for Geneva Lake Parade
ZH: new burglary in a gun shop failed

More

Zurich police foils gun shop burglary attempt

This content was published on The Zurich cantonal police today arrested two men in Pfungen, a few kilometres from Winterthur (ZH), who were trying to rob a gun shop. Thefts in such businesses in Switzerland have multiplied recently.

Read more: Zurich police foils gun shop burglary attempt
Planes

More

Airspace congestion jeopardises safety

This content was published on Flight safety is reduced by the clogging of airspace, says Thomas Steffen, a pilot for Swiss and head of safety at Aeropers, the industry association.

Read more: Airspace congestion jeopardises safety

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR