EU wants to continue incinerating its waste in Switzerland
Countries bordering Switzerland should continue to be allowed to incinerate their waste in the Alpine nation, according to a proposal by the EU Commission.
From May 21, municipalities from EU countries will no longer be allowed to have their waste incinerated outside the European Economic Area (EEA). This is stipulated by an EU regulation, which is due to come into force at that time and would prevent the established export of rubbish to Switzerland.
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The proposed amendment will make an exception for EFTA member countries like Switzerland allowing the practise to continue as before. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) first reported on the Brussels authority’s proposal on Wednesday.
Sticking to the ban would mean that waste would have to be transported over greater distances within the EU, the Commission wrote in a statement. Around 200,000 tonnes of EU waste are incinerated in Switzerland every year.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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