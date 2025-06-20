Swiss government sets out e-ID plans

The Swiss government has presenting its proposals for implementating a digital identity system.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat legt Plan zur Umsetzung des E-ID-Gesetzes vor Original Read more: Bundesrat legt Plan zur Umsetzung des E-ID-Gesetzes vor

The Federal Council has submitted the draft of the corresponding ordinance for consultation.

The government announced that its aim was to create maximum transparency. It has therefore decided to open the consultation process before the referendum. Interested parties can now submit their comments until October 15.

Voters will decide on the e-ID Act on 28 September. If it fails at the ballot box, the ordinance will also lapse.

According to the communiqué, the ordinance specifies how and under what conditions an e-ID can be applied for. It also specifies how companies and authorities must proceed if they wish to verify the e-ID of customers or issue their own proof of identity.

The Federal Council also wants to specify several privacy protection measures in the ordinance. These include ensuring that companies or authorities do not request or store any unnecessary data when verifying the authenticity of an e-ID.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

