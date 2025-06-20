Swiss government sets out e-ID plans

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss government has presenting its proposals for implementating a digital identity system.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council has submitted the draft of the corresponding ordinance for consultation.

The government announced that its aim was to create maximum transparency. It has therefore decided to open the consultation process before the referendum. Interested parties can now submit their comments until October 15.

Voters will decide on the e-ID Act on 28 September. If it fails at the ballot box, the ordinance will also lapse.

+ Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet

According to the communiqué, the ordinance specifies how and under what conditions an e-ID can be applied for. It also specifies how companies and authorities must proceed if they wish to verify the e-ID of customers or issue their own proof of identity.

The Federal Council also wants to specify several privacy protection measures in the ordinance. These include ensuring that companies or authorities do not request or store any unnecessary data when verifying the authenticity of an e-ID.

The referendum against the introduction of the e-ID is successful

Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID

This content was published on The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.

Read more: Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

