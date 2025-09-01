New Swiss wrestling champion crowned at national festival

Federal Wrestling Festival concluded in Mollis (WG), the king is from Graubünden Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival (ESAF) saw the coronation of 30-year-old Armon Orlik as the new national champion.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Conclusa Festa federale di lotta a Mollis (GL), il re è grigionese Original Read more: Conclusa Festa federale di lotta a Mollis (GL), il re è grigionese

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The event, held every three years, gathered 56,500 spectators at the large arena in Mollis, a record turnout.

Three wrestlers from eastern Switzerland were tied before the final. The title was eventually awarded to Orlik, from canton Graubünden, by a whisker, to the delight of the audience who applauded the new wrestling king.

Spectators who could not find a place in the arena gathered in the countless public viewing areas. The event ran smoothly on the whole.

The Glarner police gave Keystone-ATS an initial positive assessment, apart from the fatal accident of a 33-year-old fan on Friday night.

From Thursday evening to Sunday noon they had to intervene about 80 times, mostly for cases of drunkenness and some thefts. It has to be considered that up to Sunday morning an estimated 200,000 people had travelled to Mollis for the big event.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch