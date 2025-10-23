The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Emissions reduction

Swissinfo climate scientist survey 2025

Swiss climate scientists survey
Illustration: Kai Reusser / SWI swissinfo.ch
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swissinfo climate scientist survey 2025
Listening: Swissinfo climate scientist survey 2025
Series 10 years Paris Agreement, Episode 2:

In September 2025, Swissinfo send out a survey asking scientists in Switzerland 22 questions focused around the state of climate research, policy and global warming 10 years after the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Here are all the results.

This content was published on
1 minute

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland’s green transition. At SWI swissinfo.ch, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference. I am passionate about exploring practical ways to reduce our environmental footprint and inspire others to do the same.

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

The survey was sent out to 108 climate scientists working at the following institutions: EPFL, ETH Zürich, University of Neuchatel, University of Zurich, University of Bern, University of Basel, University of Geneva, University of Fribourg, University of Lausanne, Paul Scherrer Institute, Swiss federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) and MeteoSwiss.

Eighty researchers completed the survey.

In the article series “10 Years of the Paris Agreement”, we highlight what has been done in terms of emissions, renewable energy, climate policies and climate research in Switzerland and around the world. 

Here are all the results. We have only left out the questions with a free form.

External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content
External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR