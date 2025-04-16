The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss Postbus subsidy fraud case continues with appeal

Fedpol continues proceedings into Postbus subsidy fraud
Fedpol continues proceedings into Postbus subsidy fraud Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Postbus subsidy fraud case continues with appeal
Listening: Swiss Postbus subsidy fraud case continues with appeal

Swiss federal police (Fedpol) have lodged an appeal against the decision of the Bern Commercial Court in the Postbus scandal.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court had previously dismissed Fedpol’s charges due to further procedural errors.

In the last rejection, the court had deemed the appointment of two specialists previously employed by the Federal Tax Administration as heads of proceedings to be inadmissible.

Fedpol does not accept this decision from February it informed the news agency Keystone-SDA on request.

The CH-Media newspapers first reported on this. The proceedings are now pending before the Criminal Chamber of the High Court of the Canton of Bern.

Under the relevant administrative criminal law, the investigating authority is not permitted to seek outside assistance, it was further stated. Fedpol had already handed over the management of the proceedings to former federal judge Hans Mathys and cantonal judge Pierre Cornu in the first indictment, which led to the first dismissal in 2020.

The Postbus affair became public in 2018. According to the case, the Swiss Post company had incorrectly booked income from subsidised regional passenger transport since 2007 in order to avoid compensation cuts in subsequent years.

Fedpol issued summary penalty orders against five Postbus managers as well as the head of finance at Swiss Post and a member of the state-owned company’s board of directors. The five accused managers were sentenced to fines of over CHF400,000 in some cases.

However, these sentences are not legally binding, as all seven defendants have not accepted the judgement and are demanding a judgement by a regular criminal court, the CH Media newspapers reported. The Bern Commercial Court has now declared all of these sentences invalid.

More
Bern Commercial Criminal Court rejects Postbus case

More

Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

This content was published on The Bern Commercial Criminal Court has thrown out a fraud case against Postbus due to a “serious deficiency” in police procedures.

Read more: Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Valais: cantonal police block the road for travellers

More

Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway

This content was published on Around 50 caravans belonging to members of a travelling community attempting to enter canton Valais in southern Switzerland without prior warning were blocked by police.

Read more: Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway
New record for egg consumption in Switzerland

More

Swiss break egg consumption record

This content was published on The number of eggs consumed in Switzerland last year smashed the annual record, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).

Read more: Swiss break egg consumption record
Greenhouse gases: slight fall in Swiss emissions by 2023

More

Swiss emissions fall by 2%

This content was published on Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, emissions were 26% lower than in 1990.

Read more: Swiss emissions fall by 2%

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR