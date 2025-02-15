Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Switzerland records fewer illegal medicine imports

Fewer illegal imports of medicinal products recorded
Fewer illegal imports of medicinal products recorded Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland records fewer illegal medicine imports
Listening: Switzerland records fewer illegal medicine imports

Last year, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security seized 5,668 illegal imports of medicinal products. This represents a decrease of 15% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products Swissmedic.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Erectile stimulants were still in first place among the medicines seized by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS), accounting for 57% of the total.

Here too, however, Swissmedic recorded a sharp decrease compared to 2023 and previous years, as was reported on Friday. At that time, the proportion of erectile stimulants averaged 80% of total medicine seized.

+ Battling the rising tide of fake medicineExternal link

A full 10% of the medicines confiscated last year were psychotropic drugs and sleeping pills and tranquillizers, which can be addictive according to Swissmedic. Meanwhile, illegal nasal sprays and laxatives were in third place with a share of 6%.

According to Swissmedic, half of the confiscated shipments in 2024 were sent from Western Europe and India.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

