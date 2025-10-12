First Swiss woman at world street dance final misses out on top 16
Switzerland’s Sheila Silva didn’t make it through to the top 16 at the World Street Dance Final in Los Angeles.
The title went to Dutch dancer Jaïra Joy, who won the final on Sunday night. The next edition of the global competition is set to take place in Zurich in 2026.
Silva was the first woman from Switzerland to compete in the world final of Dance Your Style. The 31-year-old from Villeneuve, in canton Vaud, earned her spot at the world final in the US after winning the Swiss title last August.
Zurich’s Hallenstadion will host the next World Street Dance Final on October 24, 2026, organisers Red Bull confirmed on their website on Sunday. The city will welcome some of the “world’s top street dancers”.
In the competition, two dancers go head-to-head on the floor and it’s the crowd who decides the winner, according to organisers. This year’s competition drew nearly 10,000 participants from more than 50 countries.
