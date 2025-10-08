First Swiss woman to compete in world street dance finals in Los Angeles

Street dance: Sheila Silva represents Switzerland in Los Angeles

For the first time, a woman will be representing Switzerland at the world street dance finals. Sheila Silva, 31, from Villeneuve in canton Vaud will be defending the Swiss colours on October 11 in Los Angeles.

Her victory in Switzerland marked a turning point. Never before has a woman represented Switzerland in this world-class urban dance competition. “It’s not pressure, but pride,” Sheila Silva told Keystone-ATS news agency.

On Sunday August 31, the verdict fell in Zurich, in a packed Kaufleuten hall. After four close duels against the best street dancers in Switzerland, it was the young woman from Villeneuve who won the national final of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025.

“I’ve just started dancing again after a six-year break. I wasn’t expecting this victory,” says the dancer, who is of Portuguese origin. Trained as a child with Mamadou Kalombo alias Mams in Vevey, she has explored many styles: new style hip-hop, house, dancehall, afrobeat. “They all feed my dance today,” she says.

Battles in Switzerland and abroad

Before 2019, Sheila Silva performed on stage and in battles in Switzerland and abroad. Then she took a break, devoting herself to her work in a day-care centre, without ever ceasing to dance privately. “Coming back wasn’t easy. You have to find your place again and learn to believe in yourself.”

The Swiss urban scene, still discreet, is evolving. “It’s a small world, but one with a lot of energy,” she says. To progress, she has trained internationally: workshops in New York, battles in France, Portugal and Spain. “It’s by crossing cultures that urban dance really comes into its own.”

In Los Angeles, she perfected her show with the Red Bull team. Before taking off, she continued to train with former world finalist Mams and krump specialist Girl StreetBuck, with whom she has been dancing since the beginning.

Sheila Silva also hopes to inspire the next generation. “Don’t limit yourself. Choose the right people and believe in yourself.” She adds: “Street dance isn’t just about movement. It’s a culture, a history.”

Her future? “I want to live this adventure to the fullest. We’ll see what happens next.” But one thing is certain: dancing will always be part of her life.

