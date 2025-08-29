Three-day Swiss wrestling festival begins

Flag of the Swiss Wrestling Federation ceremoniously received in Mollis GL Keystone-SDA

The flag of the Swiss Wrestling Federation has been received at the start of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis, canton Glarus. It will then be officially handed over on Sunday at the ceremony in the wrestling arena.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fahne des Schwingerverbands feierlich in Mollis GL empfangen Original Read more: Fahne des Schwingerverbands feierlich in Mollis GL empfangen

The handover of the flag from the previous venue to the new one is an important part of the programme at a federal festival, which takes place every three years. In this case, a delegation from Pratteln in canton Basel Country, including the core committee, music society and ladies of honour, travelled to Näfels in Glarus to the Freulerpalast, a place steeped in history in canton Glarus.

From there, the flag will “accompany” the big parade to the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival site in Mollis on Friday afternoon. On Sunday, it will finally be officially handed over during the ceremony in the Schwinger Arena, at which Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will also make an appearance.

