Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen

Flight ban for drones during the three Euro games in St. Gallen Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The authorities in St Gallen have issued a temporary ban on flying drones around the city's football stadium. The measure will apply on the three match days of the women's Euro football tournament, which starts on Wednesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flugverbot für Drohnen während der drei Euro-Spiele in St. Gallen Original Read more: Flugverbot für Drohnen während der drei Euro-Spiele in St. Gallen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

An “absolute flight ban for unmanned aircraft weighing up to 25 kilos” has been imposed, according to a press release issued by the St Gallen cantonal police on Tuesday. It applies on July 4, 9 and 13, when matches of Euro 2025 will take place in St Gallen.

The ban applies to the airspace above the football stadium in the west of the city of St Gallen with a radius of two kilometres. Violations would be reported. Drones could be stopped and seized.

+ Switzerland’s drone dilemma

However, due to the nearby Rega base, the football arena is already located in a zone where “unmanned aircraft weighing 250 grams or more” are banned from flying all year round.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch