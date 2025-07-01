Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen
The authorities in St Gallen have issued a temporary ban on flying drones around the city's football stadium. The measure will apply on the three match days of the women's Euro football tournament, which starts on Wednesday.
An “absolute flight ban for unmanned aircraft weighing up to 25 kilos” has been imposed, according to a press release issued by the St Gallen cantonal police on Tuesday. It applies on July 4, 9 and 13, when matches of Euro 2025 will take place in St Gallen.
The ban applies to the airspace above the football stadium in the west of the city of St Gallen with a radius of two kilometres. Violations would be reported. Drones could be stopped and seized.
However, due to the nearby Rega base, the football arena is already located in a zone where “unmanned aircraft weighing 250 grams or more” are banned from flying all year round.
