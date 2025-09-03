Swiss footballer Embolo in court: ‘I didn’t threaten anyone’

Embolo admitted that he had insulted other men during an argument on the way out. He apologised for this. However, he expressly said that this was not a threat.
This incident took place around seven years ago in Basel. At the time, Embolo and a few colleagues met another group. A man from that group provoked him several times and “made stupid comments”, which resulted in mutual insults, said the footballer.
Two years ago, the criminal court sentenced him to a conditional fine for threatening behaviour, to which Embolo appealed. The professional athlete submitted a request to be allowed to leave the hearing after the questioning. The reason is training for the World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss and German leaders discuss European security and tariffs pressure
This content was published on
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin to discuss their countries' commitment to security in Europe and the consequences of US tariffs.
Fossil uncovered in southern Switzerland of prehistoric aquatic reptile
This content was published on
During excavations in Meride, southern Switzerland, researchers from the Ticino natural history museum discovered for the first time an aquatic reptile of the genus Lariosaurus with preserved skin.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.