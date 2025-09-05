Swiss death confirmed in Lisbon funicular crash

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) informed X about the death on Friday. “Our thoughts are with all the victims and those who have lost a loved one in this tragedy.”
Another Swiss woman was also injured in the accident, the FDFA had already announced on Thursday. The embassy in Lisbon is in contact with the woman and is providing her with consular protection. For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA did not provide any further details.
Work to identify other victims of the accident is ongoing.
The derailment of the historic Elevador da Gloria funicular railway, which is popular with tourists, killed 16 people in the centre of the Portuguese capital and injured 21 passengers, some of them seriously, according to the latest information from the authorities.
According to information from the Portuguese state TV station RTP, the victims included people of ten different nationalities.
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
