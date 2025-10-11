Former Bern politician Joy Matter dies aged 90
Former Bern city councillor Joy Matter has died at the age of 90, her family announced in an obituary published on Saturday.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Matter began her political career with the centre-left group Junges Bern, now known as the Green Free List. She was elected to the
cantonal parliament in 1978. A decade later, at the end of 1988, she joined the Bern city government, where she headed the education department for eight years.
In her first term, Matter was a member of the last municipal council dominated by civic parties. From 1992, she was part of the first Bernese city government with a left-green majority. The alliance is still in power today.
More
What chansonnier Mani Matter can (still) tell us about Switzerland
Matter, who trained as an English teacher, was married to the singer and songwriter Mani Matter. After he died in an accident in 1972, she raised their three children alone.
She personally managed her husband’s literary estate and was careful to protect his work from being politically or commercially exploited. But she welcomed moments when his songs found new life, like when young people sang Dene wos guet geit during climate protests. “His lyrics remain relevant today,” she said in an interview.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.