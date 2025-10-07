Gaza flotilla: last ten Swiss deported from Israel

Gaza flotilla: the last ten Swiss expelled from Israel Keystone-SDA

The last ten Swiss participants in the Gaza flotilla were deported from Israel to Jordan on Tuesday. The Swiss embassy in Amman is receiving them at the border and organising their accommodation and travel to Switzerland, which will take place on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Flottille pour Gaza: les dix derniers Suisses expulsés d’Israël Original Read more: Flottille pour Gaza: les dix derniers Suisses expulsés d’Israël

Given the circumstances, the activists are in good health, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Tuesday. They include the former mayor of Geneva, Rémy Pagani.

The foreign ministry said it had quickly informed their lawyers and the Waves of Freedom organisation, which was responsible for the flotilla in Switzerland. The latter will inform the family members concerned directly. The costs of these services will be billed to the people concerned.

Nine Swiss participants in the Global Sumud flotilla to Gaza had already returned to Switzerland last weekend, after being deported by plane. In all, 19 were among the more than 400 activists aboard 41 ships in the flotilla boarded by the Israeli navy off the coast of Gaza on Thursday and Friday.

