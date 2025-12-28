Green politics pioneer Daniel Brélaz has died
Former Swiss parliamentarian and mayor of Lausanne Daniel Brélaz is dead. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest at Lausanne University Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, his family announced.
The 75-year-old was in hospital because of a kidney problem, his son wrote in an email to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The cardiac arrest was unexpected. According to the family’s statement, a heart problem had also been diagnosed, but was categorised as secondary. An autopsy will now clarify the exact cause of death.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Vaud branch of the Green Party were shocked by Brélaz’s sudden death. “Daniel was a true pillar of our movement,” Vaud canton’s Green party president Rebecca Joly told Keystone-SDA.
More
How the Swiss Green Party became a force to be reckoned with
Brélaz was elected to the House of Representatives in 1979. According to the party, he was the first Green politician elected to a national parliament worldwide. The mathematician by training was a member of parliament for over 20 years with a few breaks in between. He stepped down in March 2022.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.