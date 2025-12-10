Swiss canton allocates CHF50 million to relocate Brienz residents
The Swiss canton of Graubünden has released a CHF50 million loan to relocate residents from the lansdlide hit village of Brienz.
Although the risk of the plateau above the village collapsing has been averted, the money will be used to compensate residents who want to be permanently relocated.
Graubünden parliamentarians from all parties see this as a gesture of solidarity. The loan requested by the government and approved on Tuesday is intended to give the people of Brienz, who have been evacuated for more than a year, some prospects for the future.
The residents concerned were able to register until the end of September for preventive rehousing: the municipality of Albula received 40 registrations, representing around a third of the village’s population. The authorities had not expected so many.
The cost of relocation is estimated at CHF55.6 million. The Confederation is expected to contribute around 35% of the costs, with a decision expected in summer 2026.
