Swiss canton allocates CHF50 million to relocate Brienz residents

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss canton of Graubünden has released a CHF50 million loan to relocate residents from the lansdlide hit village of Brienz.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Although the risk of the plateau above the village collapsing has been averted, the money will be used to compensate residents who want to be permanently relocated.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated

Graubünden parliamentarians from all parties see this as a gesture of solidarity. The loan requested by the government and approved on Tuesday is intended to give the people of Brienz, who have been evacuated for more than a year, some prospects for the future.

The residents concerned were able to register until the end of September for preventive rehousing: the municipality of Albula received 40 registrations, representing around a third of the village’s population. The authorities had not expected so many.

The cost of relocation is estimated at CHF55.6 million. The Confederation is expected to contribute around 35% of the costs, with a decision expected in summer 2026.

