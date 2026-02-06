The Fête du Froid in Swiss valley goes Olympic

In La Brévine (NE), the Fête du Froid goes Olympic Keystone-SDA

This weekend, the valley of La Brévine in canton Neuchâtel hosts the 12th edition of the Fête du Froid (festival of cold). The organisers are planning a number of activities to coincide with the Olympic Games, which are being held at the same time in Milan and Cortina.

The event offers children its own Olympics, with games of skill and funfair-style activities, based on the theme of the cold. There will also be an introduction to axe throwing, a treasure hunt and wood carving.

“During the day, the programme has been designed to position the valley as a family destination,” says Luca Bonnet, chairman of the organising committee, contacted by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. The downhill ski runs from the Milan-Cortina Olympics will also be shown on a giant screen.

A new feature of this year’s event is the “Fire and Ice” show put on by the Circo Bello troupe from La Chaux-de-Fonds on Saturday evening, replacing the traditional fireworks display. “It’s time to question the relevance of fireworks,” says Bonnet. “We’re taking into account the pressure from society and the natural environment, with wildlife that is more vulnerable in winter,” he said, adding that fireworks were no longer appropriate for the Fête du Froid.

+ La Brévine, the coldest inhabited place in Switzerland

Among the other activities on offer, warmer weather fans will be able to take a dip in Lac des Taillères (all 280 places have already been booked), watch a demonstration of a Neuchâtel torrée (a type of barbecue) or take a sleigh ride (or horse-drawn carriage, depending on the snow conditions).

Tenfold increase in population

After an exceptional 2024 edition (almost 12,000 people turned out over the weekend, attracted by the sunny, mild weather), the organisers are not aiming to repeat the feat. They are expecting around ten thousand visitors this year, multiplying the valley’s population by ten.

While the people of Neuchâtel usually come in large numbers to celebrate the cold weather, Luca Bonnet points out that the event is well received throughout French-speaking Switzerland and neighbouring France, as well as by some people in German-speaking Switzerland.

All Fête du Froid activities are free or paid for by sending round a hat asking for donations.

The Fête du Froid was launched in 2012. Since 2024, it has taken place over two days, and now only in even-numbered years. A lighter format is planned for odd-numbered years.

