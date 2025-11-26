FIFA president Infantino receives Lebanese citizenship
Gianni Infantino, president of the Zurich-based International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), has been granted Lebanese citizenship. The Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, announced the decision of a corresponding decree on Tuesday.
This was announced by the President of the Lebanese Football Association, Hashem Haidar. The decree conferring citizenship on Infantino was issued because he is a public figure who has rendered a service to Lebanon, explained Haidar.
The 55-year-old Infantino, who was born in Upper Valais to parents who immigrated from Italy, already holds dual Swiss and Italian citizenship and is married to Lebanese national Leena al-Ashqar.
“I don’t have citizenship yet, but I hope to soon,” he told the Lebanese television station Lbci. He feels very good and is very proud and happy. “I’ve been Lebanese for many, many years, so it’s nice to formalise it.”
At the same time, Infantino announced his intention to finance the construction of a new stadium in Beirut with a capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 spectators: “A stadium today is not just a place for entertainment,” he said, “it is a symbol of the country, and Lebanon needs a modern sporting symbol for young people.”
Haidar added that Infantino has promised to cover all the costs of the facility. The government would provide the land and build the facility.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
