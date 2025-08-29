Queen Astrid of Belgium commemorated 90 years after fatal Swiss car crash
Representatives of the Belgian embassy, the Swiss district and the local population are honouring Queen Astrid at a ceremony on Friday. She died 90 years ago at the age of 29 in a car accident between Küssnacht and Merlischachen.
On August 29, 1935, King Leopold III, Queen Astrid and their chauffeur set off on a trip along Lake Lucerne. At the wheel was the king, who was on holiday in Central Switzerland with his wife. They were staying at the Villa Haslihorn in St Niklausen, casnton Lucerne.
On the wet road, the Packard convertible skidded and crashed into a tree. Queen Astrid was thrown out of the car. She died at the scene of the accident. The king escaped without serious injury.
Just ten months later, the Astrid Chapel was completed at the site of the accident. The annual memorial service has been held there ever since. Representatives from the Belgian embassy and the district of Küssnacht also take part.
In 2015, the current monarch King Philippe was also present to commemorate his deceased grandmother.
