The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Major traffic jams expected in Switzerland for Whitsun weekend

Longest traffic jams before Whitsun expected on Friday and Saturday afternoon
The Gotthard Tunnel often faces heavy traffic during holidays. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Major traffic jams expected in Switzerland for Whitsun weekend
Listening: Major traffic jams expected in Switzerland for Whitsun weekend

Long traffic jams can be expected near the Gotthard Tunnel, the main north-south transalpine route in Switzerland, on Friday and Saturday afternoons due to the Whitsun holiday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They won’t clear up overnight from Friday to Saturday, the Viasuisse traffic service warned in a press release on Tuesday. It said most motorists are also likely to be on the road for the return journey on Whit Monday.

To avoid long jams, Viasuisse recommends starting the outward journey early on Friday morning, when traffic jams should be limited until around 11am. After that, it is worth travelling again on Sunday night. For the return journey, it is advisable to set off early on Monday morning or during the night from Whit Monday to Tuesday.

For travellers from the greater Zurich area and eastern Switzerland, it is worth taking the San Bernardino route (A13), according to Viasuisse. This alternative is recommended by the Federal Roads Office as soon as the waiting time before the Gotthard tunnel exceeds one hour.

However, the traffic service points out that there may also be delays on the alternative route. Those travelling south from Switzerland’s central Plateau region can take the Lötschberg or Simplon routes.

Viasuisse recommends travelling over the mountains, for example the Gotthard Pass, if you don’t want to get stuck in jams. Just in time for the holidays, the winter closure will also be lifted on Friday morning on the 2,224 metre Susten Pass, the last Alpine pass in canton Uri.

The previous record for traffic jams at Whitsun 2018 was 25 kilometres southbound. This was caused by an accident on the A13 motorway in the San Bernardino tunnel.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Trump's policies darken the outlook for Swiss SMEs

More

Tariff gloom weighs on Swiss companies

This content was published on Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Switzerland are extremely pessimistic about ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump's tariff policy, according to a survey.

Read more: Tariff gloom weighs on Swiss companies
Renovation of Chillon Castle can continue

More

Renovation of Château de Chillon can go ahead

This content was published on The cantonal parliament of Vaud has approved a loan of CHF9.5 million ($11.5 million) for Château de Chillon, the most-visited monument in Switzerland.

Read more: Renovation of Château de Chillon can go ahead
Climate Alliance: an action plan for its 20th anniversary

More

Climate Alliance presents action plan on 20th anniversary

This content was published on The Swiss Climate Alliance has presented an action plan showing how Switzerland could make a success of the energy transition and achieve a net zero balance within ten years.

Read more: Climate Alliance presents action plan on 20th anniversary

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR