Michelin starred restaurants rise to 145 in Switzerland

The Michelin Guide 2025 has increased the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Switzerland from 136 to 145.
There are no changes on the three-star list, but there has been an increase in the number of two-star restaurants, where three Swiss eateries were upgraded.
At a ceremony at the hotel management school in Lausanne, those responsible for the influential restaurant guide upheld their three stars for the four most renowned restaurants in the country: Peter Knogl’s Cheval Blanc in Basel, Andreas Caminada’s Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau in Graubünden, Sven Wassmer’s Memories in Bad Ragaz in St Gallen and the Hôtel de Ville in Crissier in Vaud with its chef Franck Giovannini.
The Michelin Guide now counts 27 restaurants in the two-star category. No reszaurants was downgraded in this category, but three were promoted: Igniv by Andreas Caminada in Andermatt in the canton of Uri, Gilles Varone’s restaurant in Savièse in Valais and Ecco in Ascona in Ticino.
