Migros and Lindt settle chocolate price war
Migros and Lindt & Sprüngli have reached an agreement in the dispute over purchase prices. This means that Lindt chocolate will once again be available in all Migros and Denner shops during the Christmas period.
“A solution has been found,” said a Lindt & Sprüngli media spokesperson on Friday at the request of the news agency AWP. The final details are still being negotiated. Migros CEO Mario Irminger first publicised the agreement on Monday on the programme Eco on Swiss public television SRF.
“The chocolate will be back on the shelves in the coming days,” confirmed a Migros spokesperson. Since mid-October, there have been shortages in some of the group’s shops due to the negotiations. Migros wanted to push through lower purchase prices due to the fall in cocoa prices on the world markets.
The sales prices in the shops will remain unchanged for the time being, said the spokeswoman. “Any price adjustments will be looked at next year.”
Migros had conducted negotiations with Lindt to ensure “fair and comprehensible prices”. The aim is to ensure that “customers do not pay too much for a branded product”.
