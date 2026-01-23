Nestlé faces criminal investigation in Bordeaux after baby death
Following the death of a newborn baby who had consumed a Nestlé infant formula, the public prosecutor's office in Bordeaux has opened a criminal investigation.
This was announced by the authorities two days after the start of a health police investigation.
According to Bordeaux prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul, the child had been fed an artificial infant formula of the Guigoz brand after being discharged from the maternity hospital between January 5 and 7 2026. The formula had been recalled owing to possible contamination with the bacterium Bacillus cereus, Gaudeul told AFP.
Gaudeul had ordered analyses to determine whether the bacteria had been present in the milk consumed. The batch of milk powder in question was recalled from the market by Swiss company Nestlé at the beginning of January as a precautionary measure after Bacillus cereus was detected in individual samples.
In a statement on Thursday, the French Ministries of Agriculture and Health declared that an “extensive, still dynamic” health warning was in place. At the same time, the authorities assured “continuous monitoring” of the incident.
On Wednesday the French company Lactalis also announced an extensive recall of infant formula in several countries. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this recall, as with Nestlé, is related to a delivery of raw materials from a single manufacturer in China.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
