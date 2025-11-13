Swiss town records 23.5° November heat record

New heat record in November: 23.5° recorded in Delémont Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

At 23.5 degrees, a new record temperature for a month of November was set in the Swiss town of Delémont on Thursday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nouveau record de chaleur en novembre: 23,5° enregistrés à Delémont Original Read more: Nouveau record de chaleur en novembre: 23,5° enregistrés à Delémont

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The last record was set in 2023, when the temperature was 22.8 degrees, according to Meteonews.

+ Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest warming countries

The weather service expects the weather stations to record further high values throughout the day. In the early afternoon, temperatures were close to the 20 degree mark in many places, such as La Brévine with 18.3 degrees and Geneva with 18.5 degrees.

The new record for Delémont is significantly higher than the record set in 2023, writes Meteonews on its X platform. Measurement data has been collected there since 1959. Other possible candidates for the record are the foehn valleys. In Vaduz, in the Principality of Liechtenstein, for example, the current record is 23.7 degrees in November.

The weather services are also forecasting mild temperatures for tomorrow, Friday. These are “exceptionally high” for the time of year, writes Meteonews on its website. On Thursday, the zero degree isotherm was between 3,300 and 3,500 metres.

Until the start of next week, the weather will then be gloomier and colder. On Monday, a cold front will finally cross northern Switzerland. The snowfall limit is expected to fall below 1,500 metres, according to the same sources.

More

More Climate adaptation Swiss lakes reach record high temperatures This content was published on Swiss lakes hit record high temperatures due to a heatwave, impacting wildlife and water quality. Read more: Swiss lakes reach record high temperatures

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories