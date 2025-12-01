New parliamentarians – including a Swiss Abroad – sworn in

Rudi Berli and Therese Schläpfer being sworn in. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss House of Representatives has two new members. Therese Schläpfer and Rudi Berli were sworn in at the beginning of the winter session on Monday.

Schläpfer, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party for Zurich, is a returnee to the Federal Palace. The 66-year-old was already a member of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023 but ended up as the first substitute in the autumn 2023 elections. She is now replacing Alfred Heer, who died during the autumn session.

Rudi Berli, from the left-wing Green Party, replaces Nicolas Walder, who was elected to the cantonal government of Geneva on October 19. The 62-year-old vegetable farmer and Uniterre trade unionist wants to campaign for sustainable agriculture that produces enough to live on. He also wants to bring in the perspective of a border region.

Berli lives in France but commutes to Switzerland to work on a vegetable farm. After Tim Guldimann, who served in the House of Representatives from Berlin for two years almost ten years ago, another Swiss Abroad is now a member of parliament.

Also on Monday Pierre-André Page was elected president of the House of Representatives and Stefan Engler president of the Senate. Both will serve for one year.

