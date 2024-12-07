Antique CHF5 coin sold for CHF30,000

The silver coin is larger than the current one. It was withdrawn in 1931. There are 200-300 examples in existence.
A private individual domiciled in Switzerland won the bid, Marianne Rapp Ohmann, owner of the Rapp auction house, told Keystone-ATS. The production year of this very large, unwieldy coin was also the last.
The current CHF5 coins took over from 1931 onwards.
“The high auction price is due to the impeccable condition of the coin,” said Rapp Ohmann. Any CHF5 coin forgotten in a great-grandparents’ box isn’t necessarily worth as much.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
