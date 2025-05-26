Older Swiss often look for new forms of housing – and fail

Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

When the children move out, the flat suddenly becomes too big for many people. They are ready for new forms of housing but often can’t find what they are looking for in Switzerland, according to a study.

In Switzerland, “best agers” in particular – those aged 45-79 – tend to have more living space than they need. “When the children move out or you retire, a new space opens up for many people,” writes Holger Hohgardt from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in a study published on Monday.

This group is often prepared to live in a smaller space. For example, 30% of those surveyed could imagine downsizing their living space. Reasons for this include children moving out, retirement or the need to renovate their own home. A quieter residential area, good transport links and cheaper rent are also often desired.

According to the study, however, there is often a lack of suitable offers in Switzerland. For example, there are too few digital exchange platforms, multi-generational houses or property conversions.

“More commitment from local authorities and businesses is needed to ensure a successful change of residence in this phase of life,” say the authors of the study. Pilot projects or municipal housing strategies would be possible, for example.

This is because the local housing system “incentivises stability more than change”, they say. This means that the dream of owning a home is out of reach for many young people due to high property prices, a limited supply and strict financing requirements.

The study was conducted between 2022 and 2025 by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in collaboration with the Federal Housing Office, the Fédération Romande Immobilière and the Swiss Homeowners’ Association.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

