Pilots’ union seeks to end deal with SWISS over working conditions

The Aeropers pilots’ union is expected to pull out of its collective labour agreement with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), as it pushes for better working conditions for its members.

“We’ll most likely end the agreement at the end of 2025,” Aeropers spokesman Thomas Steffen told the Keystone-SDA news agency, referring to a report in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. He added that the agreement would, in that case, remain valid throughout 2026.

The Sunday paper says the move is being driven by growing difficulty in balancing the pilots’ jobs with family life.

Collective agreements are usually negotiated without a fixed end date, but they typically run for at least four years, Steffen explained. He said it’s common for either side to end the deal as a way to push for improvements. “Ending an agreement is a routine step, it doesn’t mean there’s a conflict,” he added.

Survey shows pilot support

Aeropers hasn’t yet started the formal voting process required to end the agreement. But a recent survey of its members shows that most support the move. SWISS is also aware of the findings.

Steffen said fresh talks without first ending the current agreement are highly unlikely. “Our experience with the existing deal has been very poor when it comes to securing improvements for staff during its term,” he said.

