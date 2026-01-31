Prix Art Humanité 2026 awarded to Marc-Arthur Sohna

The Franco-Cameroonian artist Marc-Arthur Sohna has been awarded the Prix Art Humanité by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva. The award includes an artist residency at the museum, the museum announced on Friday.

From March to August, the award-winning artist will create a work of art in the museum together with the public, it said. Ceramic amulets will be created and the artist will organise moderated sessions based on African myths and fairy tales to encourage people to engage with solidarity and social change, the museum wrote.

A dance performance is planned to round off the residency. The amulets produced will be bundled together to form a costume.

Marc-Arthur Sohna completed his Master’s degree in design installation at the Haute école d’Art et de Design de Genève (HEAD) in 2025.

In addition to the Prix Art Humanité, two further awards will be presented. Lola Rust, a graduate of the Bachelor’s degree in jewellery and accessory design at HEAD, will receive the Audience Award. The International Prize, awarded for the first time in 2025, goes to Mohamad Khamis. He is a graduate of the Master’s degree programme in architecture and urban design at the Académie libanaise des Beaux Arts at the Université de Balamand in Lebanon.

The Geneva University and its affiliated Fondation AHEAD organise the Prix Art Humanité together with the museum, the Geneva Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The prize honours artists who focus their work on the “tension between art and humanitarian commitment”.

