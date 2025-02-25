Swiss Säntis mountain cable car set for gust resistant refit

The refit will improve stability in strong gusts of wind, the operating company said. In the new design, the cable car will only need one pylon instead of the two currently placed on the route that runs from the Schwägalp pass area (between the cantons of St Gallen and Appenzell Outer Rhodes), at about 1,300 metres above sea level, to the Säntis station, located at 2,473 metres.
Construction work will begin in spring 2025, initially without affecting the operation of the existing infrastructure. Starting in May 2026, however, operations will be interrupted for about six months. The cable car is scheduled to reopen at the end of 2026.
Put into operation in the summer of 1935, the Säntis cable car – a 2,502-metre mountain in eastern Switzerland – carries about half a million passengers a year. The facilities were last completely modernised in 1974 and were fitted with new cabins in 2000.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
