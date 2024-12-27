Listening: Rega rescue flights in high demand over Christmas
Over the Christmas holidays, from December 24 to 26, Rega’s rescue helicopters flew more than 150 missions, 20% more than over the same period in 2023. Rega’s assistance was also in demand abroad. From there, ambulance jets brought people back to Switzerland.
Rega crews were involved in almost half of the missions for injured winter sports enthusiasts. The second most frequent cause of alarms were acute illnesses such as strokes and cardiovascular diseases.
