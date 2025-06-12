The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton Valais

Starlink is a network of satellites operated by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX.
Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton Valais
Listening: SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton Valais

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX wants to set up 40 antennas in Leuk in the Swiss canton of Valais. These are to serve as connection points (gateways) for his Starlink satellite network.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the Valais municipality’s website, the public consultation runs until June 28. Starlink is not explicitly mentioned in the documents. The applicant and landowner is the company Signalhorn AG.

“However, if you look at the type of antenna, you can assume that it is Starlink,” said the mayor of Leuk, Alain Bregy, on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. He was confirming information from the Valais daily newspapers Le Nouvelliste and Walliser Bote.

Starlink is a network of satellites in low earth orbit that provides internet connections in remote areas or places without a communications infrastructure. It is operated by Elon Musk’s US space company SpaceX. According to its own information, Starlink has more than 6,750 satellites in orbit and more than five million subscribers.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR