SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton Valais

According to the Valais municipality’s website, the public consultation runs until June 28. Starlink is not explicitly mentioned in the documents. The applicant and landowner is the company Signalhorn AG.
“However, if you look at the type of antenna, you can assume that it is Starlink,” said the mayor of Leuk, Alain Bregy, on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. He was confirming information from the Valais daily newspapers Le Nouvelliste and Walliser Bote.
Starlink is a network of satellites in low earth orbit that provides internet connections in remote areas or places without a communications infrastructure. It is operated by Elon Musk’s US space company SpaceX. According to its own information, Starlink has more than 6,750 satellites in orbit and more than five million subscribers.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
