Spinal paralysis: Swiss strategy aims to improve inclusion
Four Swiss organisations have presented the first national strategy for spinal paralysis, which affects the spinal cord. The strategy comprises nine areas of action and 32 concrete measures to be implemented by 2033.
The strategy aims to improve the quality of life and social participation of the more than 8,000 people living with spinal paralysis in Switzerland today, according to the press release on Monday. The measures include improved prevention and guaranteed access to psychological support.
The four associations working together on this project are the Association of Swiss Paraplegic Centres, the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation, the Swiss Paraplegics Association and Swiss Paraplegic Research.
According to the developers of the strategy, there are around 240 new cases of spinal paralysis in Switzerland every year. Spinal paralysis occurs when the spinal cord is damaged.
