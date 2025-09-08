Spinal paralysis: Swiss strategy aims to improve inclusion

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Four Swiss organisations have presented the first national strategy for spinal paralysis, which affects the spinal cord. The strategy comprises nine areas of action and 32 concrete measures to be implemented by 2033.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The strategy aims to improve the quality of life and social participation of the more than 8,000 people living with spinal paralysis in Switzerland today, according to the press release on Monday. The measures include improved prevention and guaranteed access to psychological support.

+ Swiss researchers improve therapy for paralysed patients

The four associations working together on this project are the Association of Swiss Paraplegic Centres, the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation, the Swiss Paraplegics Association and Swiss Paraplegic Research.

According to the developers of the strategy, there are around 240 new cases of spinal paralysis in Switzerland every year. Spinal paralysis occurs when the spinal cord is damaged.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

