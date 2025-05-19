Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking

Exploitation linked to the sex trade plays an important role in trafficking in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is underway or is not possible due to a loss of contact.

The FIZ annual report, published on Monday, showed that the number of trafficking victims supported by organisation fell by around 13% in 2024 compared with the previous year (230).

Exploitation linked to the sex trade plays an important role in trafficking. Of the 208 victims treated, FIZ identified 159 as victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Another 45 were exploited to work in other jobs. Four were victims of other forms of trafficking, such as forced marriages, illegal activities, begging or organ removals, according to FIZ.

Demand for secure accommodation

Most of the people newly admitted to the centre’s protection programme for victims of human trafficking in 2024 were from Hungary (20 people), Romania (10) and Colombia (9).

However, demand for refuge for victims has risen sharply. The centre housed 51 people in safe accommodation. They spent a total of 5,677 nights there, 19% more than the previous year. To cope with the increased need, a new sheltered flat was opened in 2024, the eighth in total.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

